Mangakahia scores 18 points as No. 14 Syracuse women triumph

November 22, 2018 3:22 pm
 
CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Tiana Mangakahia scored 18 points with six assists and four steals and No. 14 Syracuse rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Kansas State 70-61 on Thursday at the Cancun Challenge.

Digna Strautmane added 13 points and Emily Engstler had 10 points, seven rebounds and four steals for the Orange (4-1), who won their straight after shooting 52 percent.

Mangakahia scored seven points and Miranda Drummond scored her only points with two 3-pointers in a 20-2 run as the Orange went 8 of 9 from the field to take a 68-54 lead, outscoring the Wildcats 24-13 in the period.

Syracuse led by nine at halftime but the Wildcats (3-1) outscored the Orange 17-6 in the third quarter.

Peyton Williams scored 14 points with eight rebounds and six assists for the Wildcats with Jasauen Beard adding 12 points. Kali Jones, Kayla Goth and Christianna Carr had 10 points each.

