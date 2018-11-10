Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Maple Leafs-Bruins Sum

November 10, 2018 10:17 pm
 
Toronto 0 1 0—1
Boston 1 2 2—5

First Period_1, Boston, Bergeron 9 (Pastrnak), 16:12.

Second Period_2, Boston, Pastrnak 13 (Bergeron, Grzelcyk), 5:46. 3, Boston, Pastrnak 14 (Bergeron, Marchand), 10:34 (pp). 4, Toronto, Tavares 10 (Rielly, Marner), 19:30.

Third Period_5, Boston, Pastrnak 15 (Marchand, Krug), 14:04 (pp). 6, Boston, Nordstrom 3 (Krejci), 14:30.

Shots on Goal_Toronto 20-10-11_41. Boston 6-16-12_34.

Power-play opportunities_Toronto 0 of 3; Boston 2 of 4.

Goalies_Toronto, Sparks 2-1-0 (34 shots-29 saves). Boston, Halak 5-1-2 (41-40).

A_17,565 (17,565). T_2:35.

Referees_TJ Luxmore, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Brian Mach.

