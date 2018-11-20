Listen Live Sports

Marlins INF-OF Derek Dietrich designated for assignment

November 20, 2018 11:26 pm
 
MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins have designated for assignment infielder-outfielder Derek Dietrich, who had been with the team since 2013.

Dietrich is eligible for arbitration after making $2.9 million this year, when he hit .265 with 16 home runs in 149 games while playing mostly in left field. He’s a .254 career hitter with 60 homers.

The move takes Dietrich off Miami’s 40-man roster, opening a spot for one of seven minor leaguers who were added Tuesday to protect them from next month’s Rule 5 draft at the winter meetings. The Marlins have seven days to trade or release Dietrich, or send him outright to the minors. Because he has three years of major league service, he could refuse an outright assignment and elect to become a free agent.

Dietrich’s departure means All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto has now been with Miami longer than any other player.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

