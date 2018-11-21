Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Marlins LHP Peters traded to Angels for minor league pitcher

November 21, 2018 4:50 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Marlins left-hander Dillon Peters has been traded to the Los Angeles Angels for minor league right-handed reliever Tyler Stevens.

The trade was announced Wednesday.

The 26-year-old Peters had been designated for assignment by Miami. He went 3-4 with a 6.10 ERA in 13 games, including 11 starts, for the Marlins in 2017-18.

The 22-year-old Stevens had a 2-4 record with a 10.93 ERA in 29 games this year for Triple-A Salt Lake.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

11|26 AMSUS 2018 Annual Meeting
11|27 SERDP & ESTCP Symposium
11|27 55th Annual AOC International Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Army conducts Javelin training in Qatar

Today in History

1963: Johnson establishes Warren Commission