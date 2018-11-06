Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Marrow, Hampton beat Mid-Atlantic Christian 110-58

November 6, 2018 10:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Jermaine Marrow scored 22 points, including four 3-pointers, and had six assists to help Hampton beat Mid-Atlantic Christian 110-58 on Tuesday night.

Kalin Fisher scored 16 points and Trevond Barnes added 11 with eight rebounds and four of Hampton’s program record 13 blocks.

Fifteen different Pirates (1-0) played and 13 scored at least two points. They shot 58.3 percent from the field, while Mid-Atlantic Christian made just 11 of 43 (25.6 percent) from the field, in the first half.

Cyrus Horn had 11 points for the Mustangs, members of the United States Collegiate Athletic Association, and Greg Bloodsworth scored 10.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Hampton hit 10 3-pointers and made 18 of 21 from the free-throw line, where Mid-Atlantic Christian was just 3 of 5.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors usher in ship as it returns to Virginia base

Today in History

1995: Budget issues spark longest government shutdown period in history