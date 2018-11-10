Marshall seizes control in 3rd QT to beat Charlotte 30-13

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Brenden Knox ran for 116 yards and a touchdown and Marshall posted a 30-13 win against Charlotte on Saturday and became bowl eligible.

Knox’s 4-yard score with 9:59 left in the third quarter broke a 13-all tie and Marshall (6-3, 4-2 Conference USA) took control. Justin Rohrwasser booted a 23-yard field goal before Isaiah Green threw a 10-yard scoring pass to Obi Obialo for the game’s final score 37 seconds before the end of the third quarter.

Green finished with 178 yards passing and the Thundering Herd outgained Charlotte (4-6, 3-3) in total yards 325-185. Marshall also converted 53 percent of its third-down attempts.

Charlotte ended Marshall’s streak of 11 straight games without allowing a first-quarter touchdown when Evan Shirreffs crashed in from a yard out to put the 49ers up 7-0. The streak was the best among FBS programs. Benny LeMay ran 13 times for 70 yards for the 49ers, who struggled in the passing game with 72 yards.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.