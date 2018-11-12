Listen Live Sports

Martial and Pogba out of France squad with injuries

November 12, 2018 9:02 am
 
PARIS (AP) — Manchester United players Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial have been ruled out of France’s upcoming matches because of injuries.

Moussa Sissoko and Alexandre Lacazette will replace the two players for a UEFA Nations League game at the Netherlands on Nov. 16 and a friendly against Uruguay at Stade de France four days later.

The French football federation said Pogba has a left thigh injury and Martial has injured an adductor muscle.

It’s a setback for Martial, who earned a recall for France eight months after his most recent appearance. Martial last played for France in a 3-1 win over Russia in March and was not selected for the World Cup, which his teammates won in July.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

