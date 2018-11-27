Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Maryland player death fallout includes accreditation review

November 27, 2018 12:59 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Following a University of Maryland football player’s death, the commission responsible for accrediting the university is planning a visit and has asked for details of the university’s governance.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the Middle States Commission on Higher Education confirmed earlier this month that it was reviewing the school’s accreditation, and on Nov. 15 requested additional information from the school.

The university has been criticized for its response to Jordan McNair’s death from heatstroke in June, with fallout including leadership upheaval.

University officials have until March 1 to submit the requested information, after which the commission will visit College Park. This is the third time this year the commission has requested information from the school.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Accreditation allows the school’s student to receive federal financial aid.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|4 Foundations of Capture Management - Bid...
12|4 Securing Digital ID 2018
12|4 Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors rig barricade during flight deck drill

Today in History

1831: John Quincy Adams takes seat in House