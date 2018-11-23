Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Matheny hired by Royals; possible successor to Yost?

November 23, 2018 3:11 pm
 
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Mike Matheny has been hired by Kansas City as a special adviser for player development, putting the former St. Louis Cardinals manager in position as a possible successor to Royals manager Ned Yost.

The 64-year-old Yost has managed the Royals since 2010 and led the team to the 2015 World Series title, the second in franchise history after 1985. Kansas City announced on the final day of this season he had agreed to a contract for 2019.

The 48-year-old Matheny succeeded Tony La Russa as Cardinals manager after St. Louis won the 2011 Series and became the first manager to lead his team into the playoffs in each of his first four seasons. He was fired on July 14 this year with the Cardinals at 47-46.

Royals general manager Dayton Moore said Friday that Matheny will assist in scouting and player development. Like Yost, Matheny is a former major league catcher.

“It has always been our policy to hire the best baseball people we can, and this is the perfect example of that,” Moore said. “Mike has contributed so much to our game as both a player and a manager and has a wealth of knowledge that can only make us better.”

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

