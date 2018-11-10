Listen Live Sports

Mathews scores key points late as Lipscomb rallies, 86-79

November 10, 2018 7:33 pm
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Garrison Mathews scored six of his 23 points in the final minutes as Lipscomb battled past Tennessee State 86-79 Saturday night.

Mathews drove for a layup and was fouled, converting the 3-point play with 2:43 remaining and boosting the Bisons (2-0) to a 79-76 lead. Mathews drained a 3-pointer with 28 seconds left to push the game out of reach.

Kenny Cooper scored 24 points, going 10-for-12 shooting at the foul line for Lipscomb. Eli Pepper added 19 points and 17 rebounds.

Donte Fitzpatrick-Dorsey led Tennessee State (0-1) with 26 points, including three 3-pointers, and Kamar McKnight added 19.

There were eight ties and eight lead changes in a game where neither team was able to break away. The Bisons shot 49 percent from the floor (28 of 57) to Tennessee State’s 41 percent (29 of 70). Lipscomb outscored the Tigers 46-30 in the paint.

