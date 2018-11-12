Listen Live Sports

Mavericks-Bulls, Box

November 12, 2018 10:29 pm
 
DALLAS (103)

Barnes 7-16 8-9 23, Doncic 3-12 3-4 11, Jordan 3-5 0-2 6, Smith Jr. 5-12 0-0 11, Finney-Smith 2-6 3-4 8, Kleber 4-4 0-0 10, Powell 3-5 4-6 11, Harris 3-5 0-0 7, Brunson 1-3 0-2 2, Barea 6-12 1-2 14. Totals 37-80 19-29 103.

CHICAGO (98)

Holiday 5-9 1-1 14, Parker 6-17 4-4 16, Carter Jr. 3-9 1-1 7, Arcidiacono 3-9 1-2 9, LaVine 8-23 10-11 26, Hutchison 4-7 0-0 9, Felicio 0-0 0-0 0, Lopez 2-4 1-1 5, Blakeney 3-7 2-2 9, Harrison 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 35-89 20-22 98.

Dallas 25 31 22 25—103
Chicago 20 29 26 23— 98

3-Point Goals_Dallas 10-33 (Kleber 2-2, Doncic 2-7, Barea 1-2, Harris 1-3, Powell 1-3, Smith Jr. 1-5, Finney-Smith 1-5, Barnes 1-6), Chicago 8-33 (Holiday 3-7, Arcidiacono 2-7, Blakeney 1-1, Hutchison 1-1, Harrison 1-3, Lopez 0-1, Carter Jr. 0-3, Parker 0-4, LaVine 0-6). Fouled Out_Parker. Rebounds_Dallas 49 (Jordan 16), Chicago 45 (Carter Jr. 10). Assists_Dallas 18 (Barea 5), Chicago 16 (Arcidiacono 6). Total Fouls_Dallas 22, Chicago 26. Technicals_Chicago coach Bulls (Defensive three second). A_19,012 (20,917).

