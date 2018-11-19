Listen Live Sports

Mavericks-Grizzlies, Box

November 19, 2018 10:23 pm
 
DALLAS (88)

Barnes 3-14 3-4 10, Doncic 6-20 0-0 15, Jordan 6-12 5-6 17, Smith Jr. 6-15 4-5 19, Finney-Smith 5-10 0-0 13, Kleber 0-4 2-2 2, Harris 1-4 2-2 4, Brunson 3-9 2-2 8, Broekhoff 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-88 18-21 88.

MEMPHIS (98)

Anderson 4-6 0-0 8, Jackson Jr. 6-13 1-1 13, Gasol 6-16 5-6 17, Conley 10-18 1-2 28, Temple 3-3 4-4 12, Casspi 0-2 0-0 0, Green 5-8 0-0 12, Mack 1-3 0-0 3, Selden 1-4 1-1 3, M.Brooks 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 37-79 12-14 98.

Dallas 21 28 25 14—88
Memphis 25 28 21 24—98

3-Point Goals_Dallas 10-32 (Finney-Smith 3-6, Smith Jr. 3-6, Doncic 3-9, Barnes 1-7, Harris 0-1, Brunson 0-1, Kleber 0-2), Memphis 12-30 (Conley 7-11, Temple 2-2, Green 2-4, Mack 1-1, Anderson 0-1, M.Brooks 0-1, Selden 0-2, Jackson Jr. 0-3, Gasol 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 43 (Jordan 20), Memphis 45 (Gasol 15). Assists_Dallas 17 (Smith Jr. 5), Memphis 29 (Conley 7). Total Fouls_Dallas 19, Memphis 21. Technicals_Dallas coach Mavericks (Defensive three second), Memphis coach Grizzlies (Defensive three second). A_15,997 (18,119).

