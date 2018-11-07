Mavericks-Jazz, Box

DALLAS (102)

Barnes 4-13 4-4 14, Doncic 7-14 7-7 24, Jordan 2-5 7-8 11, Smith Jr. 3-6 2-3 10, Matthews 4-10 5-6 13, Finney-Smith 0-3 0-0 0, Kleber 1-4 0-0 2, Powell 1-2 4-5 6, Mejri 0-1 0-0 0, Brunson 5-7 0-0 11, Barea 2-8 7-7 11. Totals 29-73 36-40 102.

UTAH (117)

Ingles 2-9 0-0 6, Favors 5-9 2-4 13, Gobert 7-9 3-7 17, Rubio 3-13 3-4 10, Mitchell 9-17 2-2 23, O’Neale 3-6 1-1 7, Crowder 6-12 1-2 14, Udoh 0-0 0-0 0, Niang 0-1 0-0 0, Exum 2-3 4-4 9, Burks 6-10 2-2 18. Totals 43-89 18-26 117.

Dallas 18 27 38 19—102 Utah 30 38 31 18—117

3-Point Goals_Dallas 8-24 (Doncic 3-4, Smith Jr. 2-2, Barnes 2-5, Brunson 1-2, Kleber 0-2, Barea 0-3, Matthews 0-3, Finney-Smith 0-3), Utah 13-37 (Burks 4-5, Mitchell 3-8, Ingles 2-8, Favors 1-1, Exum 1-2, Rubio 1-5, Crowder 1-6, O’Neale 0-1, Niang 0-1). Fouled Out_Gobert. Rebounds_Dallas 49 (Jordan 12), Utah 35 (Gobert 10). Assists_Dallas 14 (Matthews 4), Utah 31 (Rubio 12). Total Fouls_Dallas 27, Utah 32. Technicals_Mejri, Dallas coach Mavericks (Defensive three second), Smith Jr., Utah coach Jazz (Defensive three second), Favors, Rubio. A_18,306 (18,306).

