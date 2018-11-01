Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Mavericks-Lakers, Box

November 1, 2018 1:24 am
 
DALLAS (113)

Barnes 6-16 3-4 19, Doncic 5-11 1-2 14, Jordan 4-4 2-2 10, Smith Jr. 2-9 0-0 5, Matthews 8-15 1-1 21, Finney-Smith 4-6 0-0 9, Kleber 2-3 0-0 4, Powell 4-6 4-6 12, Barea 7-15 1-2 15, Brunson 1-1 2-2 4. Totals 43-86 14-19 113.

L.A. LAKERS (114)

James 11-19 5-7 29, Kuzma 7-11 3-4 18, McGee 8-15 0-0 16, Ball 4-6 1-2 12, Ingram 6-16 4-6 17, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Rondo 2-7 0-0 5, Hart 1-3 0-0 3, Stephenson 2-2 0-0 5, Caldwell-Pope 2-5 5-5 9. Totals 43-84 18-24 114.

Dallas 21 38 22 32—113
L.A. Lakers 38 28 28 20—114

3-Point Goals_Dallas 13-29 (Barnes 4-6, Matthews 4-10, Doncic 3-6, Smith Jr. 1-1, Finney-Smith 1-2, Kleber 0-1, Barea 0-3), L.A. Lakers 10-17 (Ball 3-3, James 2-3, Stephenson 1-1, Ingram 1-1, Kuzma 1-2, Hart 1-3, Rondo 1-3, Caldwell-Pope 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 40 (Jordan 12), L.A. Lakers 39 (McGee 15). Assists_Dallas 24 (Barea 10), L.A. Lakers 23 (Ball 7). Total Fouls_Dallas 24, L.A. Lakers 27. Technicals_Jordan, L.A. Lakers coach Lakers (Defensive three second) 2. A_18,997 (18,997).

