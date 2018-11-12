Mavericks’ Matthews misses game with strained hamstring

CHICAGO (AP) — Dallas Mavericks guard Wesley Matthews will miss Monday’s game against the Chicago Bulls because of a strained left hamstring.

Matthews did not travel to Chicago. He played 31 minutes in a win over Oklahoma City on Saturday.

Coach Rick Carlisle says the Mavericks hope he can play Wednesday, when the Mavericks host Utah. Matthews is the the team’s second-leading scorer at 16.8 points per game.

