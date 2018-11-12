Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mavericks’ Matthews misses game with strained hamstring

November 12, 2018 7:53 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — Dallas Mavericks guard Wesley Matthews will miss Monday’s game against the Chicago Bulls because of a strained left hamstring.

Matthews did not travel to Chicago. He played 31 minutes in a win over Oklahoma City on Saturday.

Coach Rick Carlisle says the Mavericks hope he can play Wednesday, when the Mavericks host Utah. Matthews is the the team’s second-leading scorer at 16.8 points per game.

__

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Army assists with typhoon relief in Pacific Islands

Today in History

1962: JFK announces fair housing legislation