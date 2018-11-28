Listen Live Sports

Mavericks-Rockets, Box

November 28, 2018 10:29 pm
 
DALLAS (128)

Barnes 5-14 0-0 13, Doncic 6-11 5-5 20, Jordan 4-5 5-8 13, Smith Jr. 4-8 1-2 10, Matthews 5-9 0-0 11, Finney-Smith 3-9 0-0 7, Kleber 3-4 1-2 9, Powell 3-4 0-0 6, Mejri 2-3 2-2 6, Barea 5-9 2-2 13, Harris 6-8 3-3 20, Brunson 0-1 0-0 0, Broekhoff 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 46-85 19-24 128.

HOUSTON (108)

Tucker 2-7 0-0 5, Ennis III 8-13 0-0 18, Capela 9-12 0-2 18, Harden 7-15 7-9 25, Gordon 6-15 2-3 17, Clark 0-5 0-0 0, Hartenstein 1-2 2-2 5, Chriss 1-1 0-1 2, Carter-Williams 0-4 0-0 0, House Jr. 6-13 4-6 18. Totals 40-87 15-23 108.

Dallas 36 38 22 32—128
Houston 28 28 33 19—108

3-Point Goals_Dallas 17-34 (Harris 5-6, Barnes 3-5, Doncic 3-7, Kleber 2-3, Barea 1-2, Matthews 1-3, Smith Jr. 1-3, Finney-Smith 1-3, Powell 0-1, Brunson 0-1), Houston 13-45 (Harden 4-11, Gordon 3-10, Ennis III 2-4, House Jr. 2-8, Hartenstein 1-1, Tucker 1-6, Carter-Williams 0-1, Clark 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 37 (Jordan 7), Houston 38 (Harden 11). Assists_Dallas 27 (Barea 12), Houston 28 (Harden 17). Total Fouls_Dallas 17, Houston 26. A_18,055 (18,500).

