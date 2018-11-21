Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

McCowan, No. 6 Miss. St. roll past Furman 106-41

November 21, 2018 5:50 pm
 
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Teaira McCowan notched her 43rd career double-double with 24 points and 10 rebounds, and sixth-ranked Mississippi State rolled past Furman 106-41 on Wednesday.

The Bulldogs (5-0) used a 30-0 run over 12 minutes of the first and second quarters to run away from the Paladins. Mississippi State led 60-18 at halftime.

The Bulldogs closed the third quarter on a 16-0 run and had 18 points in the period from McCowan for an 88-26 advantage.

Le’Jzae Davidson scored 17 points on 5-of-17 shooting from 3-point range to lead Furman (2-3).

Five Bulldogs scored in double figures. Chloe Bibby had a career-high 21 points on 5-of-6 shooting from long range. Andra Espinoza-Hunter had 14 points, Anriel Howard scored 12 and Myah Taylor had 10.

Mississippi State went 12 of 20 from 3-point range and shot 63 percent from the field. The Bulldogs out-rebounded the Paladins 45-24, forced 26 turnovers and dished out 28 assists.

BIG PICTURE

Furman: Davidson enjoyed a solid 33 minutes of action against a top-10 team, but Furman otherwise had few positive takeaways.

Mississippi State: It was another tune-up game for a Bulldogs, who will see their schedule strengthen in December when they face Texas, Oregon and Marquette over a span of four games.

UP NEXT

Furman travels to College of Charleston on Saturday.

Mississippi State hosts Jackson State on Saturday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

