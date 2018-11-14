Listen Live Sports

McCoy with 18 points leads Boston past Albany 71-61

November 14, 2018 11:29 pm
 
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Javante McCoy scored 18 points and Boston University beat Albany 71-61 on Wednesday night.

McCoy was 7 of 12 from the field including four from distance for the Terriers (3-1). Tyler Scanlon added 11 points, five rebounds and five assists and Max Mahoney had 11 points and four rebounds.

Boston shot 51 percent from the field compared to 34 percent for Albany and had a 40-33 rebounding edge.

McCoy drained a 3-pointer late in the first half to give the Terriers a 24-14 lead with 7:40 to go in the first half and a Jordan Guest 3 stretched it to 35-22 with 1:58 to go before the break.

Boston maintained a comfortable lead throughout the second half, extending its advantage to 21 on an Alex Vilarino layup before Albany got as close as 58-49 with 6:16 remaining.

Cameron Healy scored 20 points to lead the Great Danes (0-2).

