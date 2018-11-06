Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

McCullers to miss 2019 season following Tommy John surgery

November 6, 2018 6:46 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Houston Astros right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. will miss all of next season following Tommy John surgery.

Houston announced McCullers had the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow repaired Tuesday.

The 25-year-old was 10-6 with a 3.86 ERA in 22 starts and three relief appearances this year, striking out 142 in 128 1/3 innings. He was 10-4 before the All-Star break, then went on the disabled list from Aug. 5 to Sept. 24 because of elbow discomfort.

McCullers returned for the final week of the regular season and had three scoreless relief appearances, then had a 1.80 ERA in five relief outings during the playoffs.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

He is 29-22 with a 3.67 ERA in 80 starts and three relief appearances over four seasons and was an AL All-Star in 2017.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors usher in ship as it returns to Virginia base

Today in History

1995: Budget issues spark longest government shutdown period in history