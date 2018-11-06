McCullers to miss 2019 season following Tommy John surgery

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Houston Astros right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. will miss all of next season following Tommy John surgery.

Houston announced McCullers had the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow repaired Tuesday.

The 25-year-old was 10-6 with a 3.86 ERA in 22 starts and three relief appearances this year, striking out 142 in 128 1/3 innings. He was 10-4 before the All-Star break, then went on the disabled list from Aug. 5 to Sept. 24 because of elbow discomfort.

McCullers returned for the final week of the regular season and had three scoreless relief appearances, then had a 1.80 ERA in five relief outings during the playoffs.

He is 29-22 with a 3.67 ERA in 80 starts and three relief appearances over four seasons and was an AL All-Star in 2017.

