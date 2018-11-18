Listen Live Sports

McDonald scores 31, Northern Kentucky beats Coastal Carolina

November 18, 2018 9:18 pm
 
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Drew McDonald had seven of his season-high 31 points in the final four minutes to help Northern Kentucky close out the NKU Basketball Classic with an 89-83 win over Coastal Carolina on Sunday night.

McDonald’s layup with 1:26 left made it 84-76 for the Norse (6-0). The Chanticleers’ David Kralj hit a 3-pointer at 1:09 to cut the deficit to five, but Northern Kentucky made 5 of 6 free throws in the final minute.

The Norse had a 13-0 run to build their largest lead at 74-60 on Tyler Sharpe’s 3-pointer with 7:23 left. Neither team had led by more than six up to that point.

McDonald grabbed 12 rebounds for his third double-double of the season. Jalen Tate added 16 points, Sharpe scored 15 and Dantez Walton 11.

Zach Cuthbertson led Coastal Carolina (3-3) with 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Tyrell Gumbs-Frater scored 16 and Amidou Bamba 10.

