McDonald, Walton keep N. Kentucky perfect beating Manhattan

November 17, 2018 10:07 pm
 
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Drew McDonald scored 19 points, Dantez Walton scored 15 and undefeated Northern Kentucky beat Manhattan 59-53 on Saturday night.

Thomas Capuano’s 3-pointer brought the Jaspers within 56-51 with 3:14 left and then Manhattan went cold, missing 7 of 8 from the field. Northern Kentucky (5-0) led 25-19 at halftime and extended the margin to 40-25 when Tyler Sharpe buried a 3-pointer with 14:21 remaining.

The Norse were 16-of-37 (43.2 percent) shooting but 10 of 19 from 3-point range. Manhattan struggled at 34.6 percent (18 of 52) and was 6 of 18 behind the arc. Both teams struggled at the foul line where Manhattan was 11 of 20 and Northern Kentucky was 17 of 32. The two teams combined for 45 personal fouls.

Warren Williams led Manhattan (1-3) with 12 points and seven rebounds.

