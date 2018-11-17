Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

McGovern, Parham set school records in 45-31 Stetson win

November 17, 2018 4:51 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Colin McGovern threw for 498 yards and six touchdowns, both school records, Donald Parham caught three scoring passes for 257 yards receiving — another single-game record — and Stetson beat Valparaiso 45-31 on Saturday.

McGovern completed 31 of 50 passes to become the first Hatter to throw for more than 400 yards in a single game and he also became the all-time leading passer in school history.

McGovern’s 15-yarder to Bensley Bornelus put the Hatters (8-2, 6-2 Pioneer Football League) up for good 28-24 in the third quarter. He hit Luke McDermott on a 23-yarder and Parham on a 53-yard score, also in the third.

Parham, who with 12 catches became the first Hatter with more than 200 receiving yards in a single game, also caught TD passes of 64 and 5 yards. Bornelus had seven receptions for 85 yards and two TDs and McDermott finished with five catches for 78 yards for the Hatters (8-2, 6-2 Pioneer Football League), who entered the game tied for second place in the conference.

Advertisement

Valparaiso (2-9, 2-6) struck first, on Chris Duncan’s 19-yard TD pass to Parker Fox, tied it at 14 on Cody Boxrucker’s 1-yard run, then led 21-14 after Kellan McKeag returned a second-quarter blocked punt 25 yards for a score.

Duncan was 15 of 27 for 164 yards passing with an interception. He also ran for 88 yards and scored on a fourth-quarter keeper.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Rangers complete helocast insertion in Hawaii

Today in History

1942: U.S. Coast Guard Women's Reserve authorized