Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

McKie’s interception return seals Northern Illinois’ win

November 1, 2018 11:01 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Tre Harbison rushed for 169 yards and a touchdown, Jalen McKie scored on a 23-yard interception return for the only fourth-quarter points and Northern Illinois held off Akron 36-26 on Thursday night.

After Akron scored two touchdowns less than two minutes apart to pull to 27-26, the extra point attempt was blocked and McKie returned it for a three-point lead. McKie sealed it with another interception with 1:05 remaining.

Marcus Childers was 21-of-28 passing for 188 yards and one touchdown for Northern Illinois (6-3, 5-0 Mid-American Conference).

Childers hit tight end Corey Lersch for a 19-yard touchdown to open the scoring. After Akron tied it, NIU went on a 10-play, 75-yard drive to retake the lead on Harbison’s short run. Spencer Tears also had short touchdown run in the second quarter to extend NIU’s lead to 24-10.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Kato Nelson passed for 299 yards and two touchdowns for Akron (4-4, 2-3).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors pose for a command photo aboard naval ship

Today in History

1906: Roosevelt makes first presidential trip abroad