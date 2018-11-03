Listen Live Sports

McKinney in relief leads E. Kentucky over Austin Peay 17-13

November 3, 2018 8:43 pm
 
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Parker McKinney led the go-ahead drive late in the fourth quarter and Eastern Kentucky held on to beat Austin Peay 17-13 on Saturday night.

McKinney entered the game in the fourth quarter in relief of Alphonso Howard and finished 7 of 8 for 89 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions. His 20-yard touchdown pass to Dan Paul capped a six-play, 71-yard drive that gave the Colonels a four-point lead with 4:29 left.

Eastern Kentucky (5-4, 4-2 Ohio Valley Conference) stopped Austin Peay on downs on the next possession and TJ Comstock sealed the win with an interception of Jeremiah Oatsvall’s pass with 25 seconds left.

The Colonels trailed 13-3 at halftime and Leodis Moore III intercepted Oatsvall’s pass and returned it 35 yards for a score in the middle of the third quarter.

Oatsvall was 9 of 23 for 73 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions for Austin Peay (4-5, 2-4). He also ran for 73 yards and a score.

