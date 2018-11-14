McMurray with 34 points, SMU rolls past W. Carolina 98-65

DALLAS (AP) — Jahmal McMurray scored a career-high 34 points and SMU rolled past winless Western Carolina 98-65 on Wednesday night.

McMurray was 14 of 17 from the field including five from distance for the Mustangs (2-1). Jimmy Whitt Jr. added 14 points, five rebounds and four assists, Ethan Chargois had 12 points and a team-high 10 rebounds and Isiaha Mike and CJ White each chipped in 10 points.

Whitt capped the 11-0 start for the Mustangs with a dunk and McMurray drained back-to-back layups to push it to 27-11 with 11:28 left in the half. White added a 3-pointer to make it 33-13 and SMU led 52-32 at the break.

The Mustangs cruised in the second half and three back-to-back 3-pointers by McMurray made it 90-58 with 5:07 to play.

Freshman Kameron Gibson led the Catamounts (0-3), scoring a career-high 34 points on eight 3-pointers in his third start.

