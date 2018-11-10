Listen Live Sports

McWilliams, Martin with pick-6s, Grambling tops Alabama A&M

November 10, 2018 6:35 pm
 
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Joseph McWilliams and Devanir Martin returned interceptions for touchdowns as Grambling forced four turnovers to defeat Alabama A&M 29-16 on Saturday.

A&M’s Aqeel Glass marched the Bulldogs (5-5) 75 yards with the game-opening kickoff, hitting Marceles Clash with a 6-yard TD strike. Alabama A&M’s next two possessions ended in interceptions — one by Danquarian Fields and the second by McWilliams, who returned it 20 yards to put Grambling (6-4) into the lead, 10-7.

Geremy Hickbottom completed 12 of 22 passes for 146 yards and a 39-yard touchdown to Devante Davis. The Tigers added 10 unanswered points in the third quarter, including Martin picking off Glass and returning it 35 yards to make it 27-10.

McWilliams also returned a blocked PAT 98 yards for a score late in the fourth quarter, and the three big defensive plays led to 16 points.

Glass went 16-for-28 passing for 149 yards. He also fumbled when A&M was at the 4-yard line, and Percy Cargo, Jr. recovered the ball for the Tigers.

