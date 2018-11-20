Listen Live Sports

Mercer dominates 1st half, beats Md.-Eastern Shore 80-42

November 20, 2018 9:28 pm
 
MACON, Ga. (AP) — DJ Peavy came off the bench to score 15 points, Cory Kilby added 13 and Djordje Dimitrijevic had 12 as Mercer scorched Maryland-Eastern Shore in the first half on the way to an 80-42 victory on Tuesday night.

The win gave coach Bob Hoffman his 600th career victory.

Ross Cummings chipped in 10 points and Fardaws Aimaq grabbed 10 rebounds while scoring nine points.

Mercer (3-2) led 15-2 with 12:12 left in the first half. The Bears continued the damage, taking a 43-14 lead into the break.

AJ Cheeseman and Montraz Oliver had consecutive layups to start the second half as the Hawks opened with an 11-0 run to close to 45-25. Peavy nailed a 3 to halt the attack as Mercer answered with a 19-6 run to go up 64-31 with 6:49 remaining in the game and cruised to the win.

Oliver had 13 points and Bryan Urrutia added 12 points with four steals for the UMES (0-5).

