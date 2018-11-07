Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Mexico probes possible collusion in soccer signings

November 7, 2018 11:43 am
 
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s federal government says it is investigating possible “monopolistic practices” in the signing of soccer players in the country.

A statement from the Federal Commission on Economic Competition says such purported activity related to recruiting and hiring would violate Mexican law.

Investigators are looking at possible “contracts, agreements, arrangements or collusion between competing economic agents.”

Tuesday’s statement says any entities found guilty may be fined up to 10 percent of earnings and individuals could face up to 10 years in prison.

It did not name any teams or persons that may be under investigation.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

