Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mexico says off-road race damaged protected desert areas

November 29, 2018 4:50 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s office for environmental protection says it has filed a criminal complaint against the organizers of the Score Baja 1000 off-road race for damaging protected desert areas.

The office said Thursday that some participants in the Nov. 14-18 race departed from agreed-on routes and damaged cactuses and other desert plants in the Valle de los Cirios protected area. Inspectors found damaged choya, agave and cardon plants.

Score International spokesman Juan Tintos Funcke says the Reno, Nevada-based company has not received any formal notification from Mexican authorities. Tintos Funcke’s statement adds that “as soon as we do we will coordinate ourselves with them in order to attend to it.”

The race starts from Ensenada in Baja California state.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 Small Business Breakfast: DLA...
12|10 CLEEN III Industry Day
12|10 Writing Persuasive Federal Proposals -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors man machine gun aboard Navy ship

Today in History

1941: Japanese forces attack Pearl Harbor