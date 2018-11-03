Miami’s Dragic held out against Hawks due to sore right foot

ATLANTA (AP) — Miami Heat point guard Goran Dragic is out for their game at Atlanta due to persistent pain in his right foot.

Dragic is not in uniform Saturday night after a cortisone shot earlier in the week did not provide sufficient pain relief.

Forward Justise Winslow made his first start of the season. Rodney McGruder moved from forward to join Josh Richardson in the backcourt.

Dragic’s status for Monday’s game at Detroit is not known. He is second on the team with 17.7 points per game.

