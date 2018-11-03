Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Miami’s Dragic held out against Hawks due to sore right foot

November 3, 2018 8:05 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ATLANTA (AP) — Miami Heat point guard Goran Dragic is out for their game at Atlanta due to persistent pain in his right foot.

Dragic is not in uniform Saturday night after a cortisone shot earlier in the week did not provide sufficient pain relief.

Forward Justise Winslow made his first start of the season. Rodney McGruder moved from forward to join Josh Richardson in the backcourt. 

Dragic’s status for Monday’s game at Detroit is not known. He is second on the team with 17.7 points per game.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors pose for a command photo aboard naval ship

Today in History

1906: Roosevelt makes first presidential trip abroad