The Associated Press
 
Miami's Tannehill will play without limitations at Indy

November 23, 2018 3:41 pm
 
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Quarterback Ryan Tannehill is poised to rejoin the lineup Sunday at Indianapolis, and four other former first-round picks might also return for the Miami Dolphins.

Tannehill, who has missed the past five games because of a throwing shoulder injury, will play without limitations, coach Adam Gase said following Friday’s practice.

Left tackle Laremy Tunsil will return from a knee injury that forced him to miss the last game. Defensive end Charles Harris will return from a calf injury that sidelined him for five games.

Right tackle Ja’Wuan James (knee), receiver DeVante Parker (shoulder) are listed as questionable. Both have missed playing time because of their injuries.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

