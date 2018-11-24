Mick McGeough, NHL referee for 21 seasons, dies at 62

REGINA, Saskatchewan (AP) — Former NHL referee Mick McGeough has died at 62.

The NHL said in a statement Saturday that McGeough died Friday night in Regina. A page set up on the Go Fund Me website to support his family said he had a stroke a week ago.

McGeough worked 21 seasons from 1987 through 2008, refereeing 1,083 regular-season games and 63 playoff games. He was one of the last referees to officiate without a helmet. Most recently, he worked as an NHL officiating supervisor

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman called him “one of the league’s top referees” whose “passion for the game shone through on a nightly basis.” Bettman added in a statement that McGeough earned leaguewide respect for his “unique style that that combined humility and humor with decisiveness and fairness.”

Advertisement

He is survived by his wife, Angie, and five children — Jared, Luke, Kara, Karlie and Isaac.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.