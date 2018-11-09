Listen Live Sports

Middle Tennessee beats Milligan for McDevitt’s 100th win

November 9, 2018 2:28 pm
 
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Antonio Green sank six 3-pointers and scored 24 points, senior Karl Gamble had his first career double-double and Middle Tennessee beat NAIA Milligan 102-70 on Friday for coach Nick McDevitt’s 100th career victory.

Green, who also had 24 points in the opener, scored 18 in the first half and the Blue Raiders went on a 31-2 run over a six-minute stretch to help build a 55-25 halftime lead.

Reggie Scurry added 13 points and 12 rebounds for Middle Tennessee (2-0) after collecting a double-double in his MT debut on Tuesday. James Hawthorne scored 14 points and Donovan Sims 11. Gamble scored a career-high 16 points to go with 12 rebounds.

Middle Tennessee made 11 steals and held Milligan to 38-percent shooting.

Tyler Faulkenberry scored 11 points for Milligan, and Tyler Nichols added 10.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

