The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Middle Tennessee beats UAB, will host C-USA title rematch

November 24, 2018 6:32 pm
 
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Brent Stockstill passed for 261 yards and two touchdowns on Saturday and Middle Tennessee beat UAB 27-3 to set up a rematch for the Conference USA championship in Murfreesboro next Saturday.

The Blue Raiders (8-4, 7-1) clinched the East Division earlier Saturday when Marshall knocked off FIU. Middle Tennessee will host the championship, earning the tiebreaker by virtue of its victory over the Blazers (9-3, 7-1). UAB clinched the West Division on Nov. 10 after an eight-game winning streak, including seven in conference.

Nick Vogel opened the scoring with a 35-yard field goal for UAB in the middle of the first quarter.

Middle Tennessee’s Crews Holt answered with two chip-shot field goals in the second quarter and Stockstill threw a pair of 12-yard TD passes, to Ty Lee in the second quarter and Zack Dobson in the third quarter. Dobson capped the scoring with a 45-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.

The Blue Raiders gained 394 yards and held the Blazers to 89 yards, with minus-1 yard rushing.

