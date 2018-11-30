Listen Live Sports

Miller, Boxberger, Owings let go by Diamondbacks

November 30, 2018 8:16 pm
 
PHOENIX (AP) — Right-handers Shelby Miller and Brad Boxberger became free agents along with utility player Chris Owings when the Arizona Diamondbacks failed to offer 2019 contracts Friday.

Miller was limited to 29 games in three seasons due to injuries after being acquired in a trade that sent shortstop Dansby Swanson to Atlanta. A former NL All-Star, Miller went 0-4 with a 10.69 ERA in five games last season. He earned $4.9 million after winning in salary arbitration.

Boxberger was 3-7 with a 4.39 ERA and 32 saves in 60 games last season, but struggled late. He made $1.85 million.

Owings played multiple positions in six seasons, hitting hit .206 with four homers and 22 RBIs in 106 games this year, when he made $3.4 million. He was demoted to Triple-A Reno late last season after struggling.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

