Miller helps lift Louisiana-Lafayette over New Orleans in OT

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Justin Miller scored five of his 10 points in overtime, including a go-ahead free throw, and Louisiana-Lafayette beat New Orleans 77-73 on Wednesday night.

Damion Rosser’s free throw tied it at 63 in overtime, but Miller hit his go-ahead free throws, Jerekius Davis and Cedric Russell each hit 3s and Miller’s layup made it 73-66 Ragin’ Cajuns with 36 seconds left. The Privateers closed to 75-73 on Jorge Rosa’s 3-pointer with four seconds to go, but P.J. Hardy’s two free throws iced it and New Orleans missed a 3 at the buzzer.

Hardy, JaKeenan Gant and Malik Marquetti each scored 12 for ULL (4-3), which held New Orleans to 35 percent shooting. Davis scored 10 points and Gant had seven rebounds and blocked four shots.

New Orleans led 29-26 at halftime and Gerrale Gates tied it at 59 with a jumper at the end of regulation.

Gates scored 17 points and Damion Rosser had 13 with 10 rebounds for New Orleans (3-3). Bryson Robinson added 11 points.

