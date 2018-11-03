Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Milner milestone in vain as Arsenal holds Liverpool 1-1

November 3, 2018 4:07 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — Liverpool midfielder James Milner’s 50th English Premier League goal was not enough to secure victory as his side had to settle for 1-1 against fellow title chaser Arsenal at Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

The teams had first-half strikes ruled out for offside and the visitors were particularly unfortunate to see Sadio Mane’s effort disallowed.

The Senegal forward pounced after Roberto Firmino hit the post, and the goal was chalked off even though Mane was behind the ball when his fellow striker lobbed Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

Alexandre Lacazette also netted at the other end but teammate Shkodran Mustafi was clearly in an offside position.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Liverpool eventually took the lead on the hour when Leno pushed Mane’s cross back in front of his own goal and Milner drilled in his third goal of the season.

Alex Iwobi then set up the equalizer with a clever pass to Lacazette, who curled in a precise shot to preserve Arsenal’s 14-match unbeaten streak in all competitions.

The draw took Liverpool one point clear in the standings before second-place Manchester City hosts Southampton on Sunday.

Arsenal is four points off the pace.

__

More AP English soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/PremierLeague and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors pose for a command photo aboard naval ship

Today in History

1906: Roosevelt makes first presidential trip abroad