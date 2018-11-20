Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Miss. Valley State gets 1st win, beats SE Louisiana 69-59

November 20, 2018 11:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Jordan Evans had 17 points and Dante Scott added 14 with 11 rebounds and five assists as Mississippi Valley State got its first win of the season, beating Southeastern Louisiana 69-59 in a campus game of the Hall of Fame Classic on Tuesday night.

Emmanuel Ejeh, Aleksa Koracin and Tereke Eckwood had 10 points apiece for Mississippi Valley State (1-5), which took a 24-21 lead into the break. The Lions stayed within striking distance and closed to 47-45 after Moses Greenwood drilled a 3-pointer with 7:47 remaining. Koracin responded with two straight jumpers to start a 10-0 run as MVSU pushed its lead to 57-45 with 3:38 left.

Marlain Veal led Southeastern Louisiana (2-4) with 21 points, nailing 5 of 11 from distance. Greenwood added 17 points while hauling down 12 rebounds.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

11|26 AMSUS 2018 Annual Meeting
11|27 SERDP & ESTCP Symposium
11|27 55th Annual AOC International Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Army conducts Javelin training in Qatar

Today in History

1963: Johnson establishes Warren Commission