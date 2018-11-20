Miss. Valley State gets 1st win, beats SE Louisiana 69-59

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Jordan Evans had 17 points and Dante Scott added 14 with 11 rebounds and five assists as Mississippi Valley State got its first win of the season, beating Southeastern Louisiana 69-59 in a campus game of the Hall of Fame Classic on Tuesday night.

Emmanuel Ejeh, Aleksa Koracin and Tereke Eckwood had 10 points apiece for Mississippi Valley State (1-5), which took a 24-21 lead into the break. The Lions stayed within striking distance and closed to 47-45 after Moses Greenwood drilled a 3-pointer with 7:47 remaining. Koracin responded with two straight jumpers to start a 10-0 run as MVSU pushed its lead to 57-45 with 3:38 left.

Marlain Veal led Southeastern Louisiana (2-4) with 21 points, nailing 5 of 11 from distance. Greenwood added 17 points while hauling down 12 rebounds.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.