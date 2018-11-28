Listen Live Sports

Mississippi Valley State beats Rust of the NAIA, 102-62

November 28, 2018 11:37 pm
 
ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Dante Scott scored 15 points and Mississippi Valley State rolled to a 102-61 victory over Rust of the NAIA on Wednesday night.

The Delta Devils (2-6) have won two of their last three games since opening the season losing five straight, four by double digits.

Scott was 7-of-14 shooting. Jordan Evans added 11 points and Aleksa Koracin had 10 for Mississippi Valley State, which had 16 players get minutes with 14 scoring.

Kortez Wade made 8 of 13 shots, six from long range, and scored 22 points to lead Rust. Jordan Jackson chipped in with 11 points.

The Delta Devils built a 39-20 halftime advantage on 45 percent shooting, and outscored Rust 63-42 in the second half on 23-of-43 shooting (54 percent). Scott scored 11 and Torico Simmons chipped in all nine of his points in the second half.

