Mitchell, Garcia agree to $910,000 deals with Padres

November 30, 2018 10:47 pm
 
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Right-hander Bryan Mitchell and infielder Greg Garcia both agreed to $910,000, one-year contracts with the San Diego Padres on Friday.

The 27-year-old Mitchell was 2-4 with a 5.42 ERA in 11 starts and five relief appearances for the Padres, who acquired him from the Yankees last December. He made seven starts, was sent to the bullpen, went on the disabled list for 2½ months because of a right elbow impingement, then had four starts in September.

Garcia, 29, is from San Diego’s El Cajon suburb and was claimed off waivers from St. Louis on Nov. 1. He hit .221 with three homers and 15 RBIs in 181 at-bats for the Cardinals this year.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

