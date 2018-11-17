Listen Live Sports

Mitchell, Louisiana-Lafayette beat South Alabama 48-38

November 17, 2018 9:13 pm
 
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Elijah Mitchell had 104 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 12 carries and Ja’Marcus Bradley had three TD receptions to help Louisiana-Lafayette beat South Alabama 48-38 on Saturday night.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (6-5, 4-3 Sun Belt Conference) won their fourth consecutive home game and moved into a three-way tie with Louisiana-Monroe and Arkansas State atop the conference’s west division. ULL wraps up its regular season against the Warhawks in Monroe — where it has won six in a row — next Saturday.

Mitchell, on third-and-2, took a handoff up the middle and raced 45 yards for a score to make it 31-24 and the Ragin’ Cajuns led the rest of the way. He added a 1-yard TD run that pushed the lead to 17 points going into the fourth quarter and his 3-yard scoring run made it 48-31 with 2:12 to go.

Cole Garvin threw two TD passes and Kawaan Baker had two rushing touchdowns for South Alabama (2-9, 1-6).

Bradley caught touchdown passes of 17, 44 and 1 yard in the first half as the Ragin’ Cajuns took a 24-10 lead into the break.

