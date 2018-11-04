Listen Live Sports

MLS Playoff Glance

November 4, 2018 5:25 pm
 
All Times EST
Knockout Round
Wednesday, Oct. 31

New York City FC 3, Philadelphia 1

Portland 2, FC Dallas 1

Thursday, Nov. 1

Columbus 2, D.C. United 2, Columbus advances on penalty kicks 3-2

Real Salt Lake 3, Los Angeles FC 2

Conference Semifinals
Home-and-home
First leg
Eastern Conference

Sunday, Nov. 4:Columbus 1, New York 0

Sunday, Nov. 4: Atlanta at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Western Conference

Sunday, Nov. 4: Seattle at Portland, 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 4: Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Second leg
Times TBA
Eastern Conference

Sunday, Nov. 11: Columbus at New York

Sunday, Nov. 11: New York City FC at Atlanta

Western Conference

Thursday, Nov. 8: Portland at Seattle

Sunday, Nov. 11: Real Salt Lake at Sporting Kansas City

Conference Championships
Home-and-home
Eastern Conference
First leg

Sunday, Nov. 25

Second leg

Thursday, Nov. 29

Western Conference
First leg

Sunday, Nov. 25

Second leg

Thursday, Nov. 29

MLS Cup
Saturday, Dec. 8

TBD at TBD, 8 p.m.

