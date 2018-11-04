MLS Playoff Glance

|All Times EST
|Knockout Round
|Wednesday, Oct. 31
New York City FC 3, Philadelphia 1
Portland 2, FC Dallas 1
Columbus 2, D.C. United 2, Columbus advances on penalty kicks 3-2
Real Salt Lake 3, Los Angeles FC 2
|Conference Semifinals
|Home-and-home
|First leg
|Eastern Conference
Sunday, Nov. 4:Columbus 1, New York 0
Sunday, Nov. 4: Atlanta at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 4: Portland 2, Seattle 1
Sunday, Nov. 4: Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
|Second leg
|Times TBA
|Eastern Conference
Sunday, Nov. 11: Columbus at New York
Sunday, Nov. 11: New York City FC at Atlanta
Thursday, Nov. 8: Portland at Seattle
Sunday, Nov. 11: Real Salt Lake at Sporting Kansas City
|Conference Championships
|Home-and-home
|Eastern Conference
|First leg
Sunday, Nov. 25
Thursday, Nov. 29
|Western Conference
|First leg
Sunday, Nov. 25
Thursday, Nov. 29
TBD at TBD, 8 p.m.
