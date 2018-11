MLS Playoff Glance

By The Associated Press

All Times EST Knockout Round Wednesday, Oct. 31

New York City FC 3, Philadelphia 1

Portland 2, FC Dallas 1

Thursday, Nov. 1

Columbus 2, D.C. United 2, Columbus advances on penalty kicks 3-2

Real Salt Lake 3, Los Angeles FC 2

Advertisement

Conference Semifinals Home-and-home First leg Eastern Conference

Sunday, Nov. 4:Columbus 1, New York 0

Sunday, Nov. 4: Atlanta 1, New York City FC 0

Western Conference

Sunday, Nov. 4: Portland 2, Seattle 1

Sunday, Nov. 4: Sporting Kansas City 1, Real Salt Lake 1

Second leg Eastern Conference

Sunday, Nov. 11: Atlanta 3, New York City FC 1, Atlanta advances on 4-1 aggregate

Sunday, Nov. 11: New Yok 3, Columbus 0, New York advances on 3-1 aggregate

Western Conference

Thursday, Nov. 8: Seattle 3, Portland 2, 4-4 aggregate; Portland advanced on 4-2 penalty kicks

Sunday, Nov. 11: Sporting Kansas City 4, Real Salt Lake 2, Sporting KC advances on 5-3 aggregate

Conference Championships Home-and-home Eastern Conference First leg

Sunday, Nov. 25: New York at Atlanta, 5 p.m.

Second leg

Thursday, Nov. 29: Atlanta at New York, 7 p.m.

Western Conference First leg

Sunday, Nov. 25: Sporting Kansas City at Portland, 7:30 p.m.

Second leg

Thursday, Nov. 29: Portland at Sporting Kansas City, 9:30 p.m.

MLS Cup Saturday, Dec. 8

Sporting Kansas City-Portland winner at Atlanta-New York winner, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.