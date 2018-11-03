MLS Playoff Glance

All Times EST Knockout Round Wednesday, Oct. 31

New York City FC 3, Philadelphia 1

Portland 2, FC Dallas 1

Thursday, Nov. 1

Columbus 2, D.C. United 2, Columbus advances on penalty kicks 3-2

Real Salt Lake 3, Los Angeles FC 2

Conference Semifinals Home-and-home First leg Eastern Conference

Sunday, Nov. 4: New York at Columbus, 3 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 4: Atlanta at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Western Conference

Sunday, Nov. 4: Seattle at Portland, 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 4: Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Second leg Times TBA Eastern Conference

Sunday, Nov. 11: Columbus at New York

Sunday, Nov. 11: New York City FC at Atlanta

Western Conference

Thursday, Nov. 8: Portland at Seattle

Sunday, Nov. 11: Real Salt Lake at Sporting Kansas City

Conference Championships Home-and-home Eastern Conference First leg

Sunday, Nov. 25

Second leg

Thursday, Nov. 29

Western Conference First leg

Sunday, Nov. 25

Second leg

Thursday, Nov. 29

MLS Cup Saturday, Dec. 8

TBD at TBD, 8 p.m.

