The Associated Press
 
MMA fighter plans to fight after doctor gives OK

November 27, 2018 9:50 pm
 
HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii mixed martial arts fighter will fight in a bout next month even after suffering a broken eye socket when her fellow fighter and husband allegedly hit her.

Rachael Ostovich Berdon’s manager Brian Butler Au said on Twitter and Instagram on Tuesday that her fight against Paige VanZant scheduled for Jan. 19 is on.

Butler Au last week said the fight was canceled because of Ostovich Berdon’s injuries. He told KHON-TV in a statement Tuesday she had a follow-up check-up and she’s been healing. He says she never wanted to pull out of the fight.

Honolulu police arrested Arnold Berdon on charges of attempted murder after he allegedly punched his wife in the head, face and ribs, fracturing her eye socket.

Berdon’s lawyer says he will plead not guilty.

