Moffitt wins in Phoenix, earns spot in final 4 at Homestead

November 10, 2018 12:03 am
 
AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Brett Moffitt won the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series on Friday night at ISM Raceway to earn a spot in the four-man title chase at Homestead.

Moffitt charged from third to first with a strong inside move after a restart with three laps left in the No. 16 Hattori Racing Enterprises Toyota.

Moffitt raced to his fifth victory of the season, beating Noah Gragson by 0.456. Gragson earned the fourth and final championship spot on points. GMS Racing teammates Johnny Sauter and Justin Hale already earned spots in the final four at Homestead.

Harrison Burton was third, followed by Grant Enfinger, Stewart Friesen, Tyler Ankrum, Sauter, Derek Kraus, Christian Eckes and Sheldon Creed.

