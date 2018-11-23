Listen Live Sports

Mompremier has double-double in No. 24 Miami women’s win

November 23, 2018 5:41 pm
 
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Beatrice Mompremier scored 20 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and No. 24 Miami defeated Nebraska 82-68 on Friday.

Mompremier was 8-of-11 shooting, while Laura Cornelius made four 3-pointers and added 23 points. Kelsey Marshall made four from distance and scored 18 for the Hurricanes (5-1).

The Hurricanes used 9-0 run early in the first quarter for a lead they would not lose. Cornelius hit two 3-pointers in scoring the final 10 points of the first half as Miami went up 44-25 and would remain in front by double figures the rest of the way.

The lead reached 22 points in the third quarter on a Mompremier bucket. Nebraska got within 10 on Taylor Kissinger’s 3-pointer to open the fourth quarter but no closer.

Sam Haiby scored 14 points, Hannah Whitish 13, including four 3-pointers, and Nicea Eliely 10 for the Cornhuskers (1-3).

