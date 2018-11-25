Listen Live Sports

Mompremier leads No. 24 Miami to 73-61 win

November 25, 2018 4:51 pm
 
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Beatrice Mompremier scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for her fifth double-double this season and No. 24 Miami defeated Temple 73-61 on Sunday.

Kelsey Marshall went 4 of 6 from the arc and added 17 points and Emese Hof had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Hurricanes (6-1).

Mia Davis had three 3-pointers for 19 points and 11 rebounds for her third double-double this season and Alliya Butts added 18 points and five assists for the Owls (2-4), who lost their fourth in a row.

The Owls got within six with under seven minutes left but baskets by Mompremier and Taylor Mason extended the lead back to 10. The Owls didn’t get closer than seven after that with Miami closing the game on a 5-0 run.

Mompremier’s jumper tied the game at 14-all before a free throw from Mason and two by Hof gave the Hurricanes the lead for good at 17-14 after the first quarter.

