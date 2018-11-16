Listen Live Sports

Mompremier leads No. 24 Miami women over No. 19 Marquette

November 16, 2018 12:02 am
 
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Beatrice Mompremier set career highs with 24 points and 21 rebounds to help the No. 24 Miami women beat No. 19 Marquette 63-55 on Thursday night.

The Golden Eagles closed the deficit to 56-55 with 4:55 left. Both teams then went scoreless for over four minutes and the Hurricanes pulled away in the final minute with seven straight points.

Miami (4-0) built a 49-33 lead on Taylor Mason’s 3-point play with 5:10 left in the third quarter. Marquette (3-1) answered with nine straight points to get within single digits and used a 6-0 run in the fourth quarter to get within one.

Emese Hof added 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Laura Cornelius scored 10 for the Hurricanes.

Erika Davenport scored 15 and Danielle King added 10 for the Eagles.

